Fire officials: Amazing no injuries from warehouse fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis fire officials call it amazing that no one was hurt when part of a warehouse collapsed during a massive fire this week.

The fire broke out Wednesday, with smoke visible for miles. Firefighters had a hard time finding the source of the blaze and as the smoke and flames intensified, they were ordered out of the building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they got out just in time: Fire burst through the roof and a wall collapsed onto a fire truck.

Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation.

It wasn't until Thursday that flames were extinguished. Firefighters on Friday continued pouring water on the smoldering debris, and the department continued to monitor air quality, though Mosby says testing hasn't shown any particular lingering concern.