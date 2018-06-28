Fire outside Columbia hotel caused by smoking materials

Photo via Twitter: @Columbia_Fire

COLUMBIA - A fire that originated in a bed of mulch outside the Best Western Plus Hotel in Columbia Sunday and then spread to the structure caused $5,000 worth of damage according to Columbia Fire.

The fire department said the fire was caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials."

The fire crew responding found an area of mulch on fire in the parking lot that extended to an outside wall of the hotel.

A second crew went inside the hotel and found a small amount of fire spread to an interior wall. Crews quickly removed a portion of the inside wall and put out the fire.

Those staying in the hotel were evacuated during the incident, but were able to return shortly after due to the minor damage. No injuries were reported.