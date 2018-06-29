Fire Rips Through Ash Street Place Apartments

COLUMBIA - Around 11:30 Tuesday morning Columbia fire department responded to a call about a fire at Ash Street Place Apartments. When crews arrived they found a fire on the third floor in the center of the complex.

After authorities arrived, flames engulfed the roof and spread down both sides of the building. The fire department called for more trucks to help.

Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said everyone from the apartment complex was accounted for.

Ash Street Place resident, Shelby Connor, said "People were banging on doors and yelling 'fire'. I grabbed my phone and my keys and ran. I banged on my neighbors doors on the way out to get them to come. Everyone was just grabbing kids and pets, that's all we had time for."

