Fire Strikes Local Gallery

Firefighters worked for about an hour to put out the fire at Roger Berg's Creative Studio, at 2001 Old 63 South..

The studio is a mile south of Stadium Blvd. at 2201 Old 63. firefighters closed a portion of the road for about two hours today.

Shortly before 3 p.m., studio employee Carl Neitzert was escorting a patron to their vehicle when he noticed smoke coming from the gable on the southwest corner of the roof.

The fire burned the roof and the attic of the building. Employees said the attic was not heavily used for storage.

"Conditions changed very rapidly," Columbia firefighter Gary Warren said. "It went from light smoke from when our first unit got here to heavy smoke and flames," he said.

Shortly after the fire was under control, the business owners were allowed to remove several personal belongings and equipment. Employees were able to remove customer files and photos from the attic before the fire escalated, so they said customer photos are safe.

"Insurance covers everything, but you can't replace pictures. The customer pictures are okay, so that's the only substantial thing we're worried about," Neitzert said.

Firefighters had to cut a ventilation hole in the peak of the roof to relieve the smoke and fire gasses to allow an interior attack.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the official cause and origin of the fire. No initial damage estimate is available as of yet.

