Fire, Then Flooding, Damage Apartment Building

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The American Red Cross is working to find shelter for 161 residents of a St. Louis County apartment building after the building was flooded following a small fire.



KMOV-TV reports that the fire broke out about 9 a.m. Friday in a resident's room at Santa Ana Apartments in north St. Louis County. A sprinkler system put out the fire, but water pumps kicked in and the first 10 floors of the building flooded, causing significant water damage.



The building was temporarily condemned.