Fire Victims Identified

AP-MO--Fatal Fire Victims in mobile home fire identified KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Police identify the Kansas City couple who died in a fire last week at their mobile home. Thirty-nine-year-old Vickie Colter and 60-year-old James Colter were sleeping when the fire destroyed their mobile home Friday morning. The blaze happened at the Manchester Village Mobile Home Park in eastern Kansas City. Police say the cause of the fire has not been determined, but preliminary indications are that it was accidental. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-12-05 1758EST