Fired KC Star columnist sues McClatchy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Kansas City Star columnist has sued the newspaper's parent company, saying his reputation was damaged when the newspaper fired him for representing the work of others as his own.

Steve Penn was fired from The Star in 2011 for using sections of press releases verbatim or representing other peoples' conclusions and opinions as his own. The newspaper said it found more than a dozen examples of misrepresentation in Penn's columns.

In his lawsuit filed June 29 in Jackson County against McClatchy Newspapers Inc., Penn says his supervisors knew about his use of press releases, which he says was a "widespread practice." He also accuses the newspaper of making an example of him.

He's seeking at least $25,000 and punitive damages.

McClatchy didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.