Fired Spagnuolo Thanks Rams for Giving Him a Shot

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 04 2012 Jan 4, 2012 Wednesday, January 04, 2012 2:34:33 PM CST January 04, 2012 in Football
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A day after he was fired as St. Louis Rams coach, Steve Spagnuolo took the high road. In a statement issued by the team, Spagnuolo thanked his players and assistant coaches for their dedication, the owners for giving him a shot and the fans for their support.

Though the Rams were just 2-14 last season and 10-38 in his three seasons, Spagnuolo believes a solid foundation is in place.

He apologized to fans for not winning enough games and said he'd always pull for the Rams.

 

