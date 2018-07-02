Firefighter Accused of Sexual Assault

The Boone County Sheriff's office said the victim's next class was set for early Saturday morning. Instead of driving home, she stayed overnight at Boone County Station 15, a practice the Sheriff's office said is nothing out of the ordinary.

Early Saturday morning, the victim was alone and fast asleep in a guest room of the Boone County Station 15. But around 3:30 am, she had company. The victim told deputies that she awoke to find Jeremy Brady allegedly fondling her. When she responded negatively to Brady's advances, he left the room.

"She reported to another firefighter who lives at that station that she had been sexually assaulted by the second person who lived in that station," said Sgt. Mike Stubbs from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said that Brady has worked for Station 15 for about a year an d this was the first time the victim had ever stayed in the station.

Officers took Brady into custody about an hour after the attack. He is now in the Boone County jail with bond set at $25,000. A member of the district's board commented that he is very disappointed that this happened in one of their firehouses and that Brady has a lot of explaining to do.

The Boone County Fire Protection District has placed Brady on administrative leave and the district announced a closed meeting that is scheduled for Monday afternoon to "discuss personel."