Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam

BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam.

People across Missouri have been receiving phone calls claiming they are raising money for Missouri fire departments and support organizations.

The council turned to their Facebook page to prove the phone calls as false.

"The Missouri State Council of Firefighters nor any of our Locals within the state are participating in any telemarketing fund raising," the council wrote on its page.

The Missouri State Council of Firefighters urges those who receive phone calls to ignore them and report them to authorities.