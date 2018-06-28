Firefighter Convicted Of Murder
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0220Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press OZARK, Mo. (AP) -- An 82-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for molesting a handicapped boy. Christopher Nash of Nixa had pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy in July after the 16-year-old boy's family called police when a neighbor told them that Nash tried to solicit another teen. The Springfield News-Leader: http://www.springfieldnews-leader.com TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A second person has surrendered in Miller County in an investigation of a jailer having sex with a female inmate. Authorities said 44-year-old Ronald Perkins of Eldon is charged with one count of sexual contact with a prisoner. Another jailer faces four counts of the same charge. (Chris Newbrough, KXEO) SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man who owned a group home where 11 people died in a fire could get life in prison for Medicaid fraud. A federal judge yesterday set bail at $25,000 for 62-year-old Robert DuPont, after prosecutors argued that he remain in jail without bond. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Jackson County judge has convicted a former Kansas City firefighter of first-degree murder in the 2005 shotgun death of his wife. Lawyers for Dominic Burton argued that due to mental illness, Burton was guilty of no greater than second-degree murder. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-26-07 0733CDT
