Firefighter dies in southwest Missouri crash

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri firefighter has died in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Andrew C. Iorg was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Christian County. He was a passenger in a pickup that ran off a road, struck a tree and overturned.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Sparta Fire Protection District said on its Facebook page that Iorg was a new firefighter and had followed his father and grandfather into the profession.