Firefighter Reports "Feeling Something" in Cistern in Search for 10-Month-Old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Authorities searching for a 10-month-old girl are looking inside a cistern under the deck of a vacant Kansas City home.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/mY17vd ) reports a

firefighter reported feeling something after being lowered into the waterproof receptacle about 11 a.m. Tuesday. A different person was lowered down before noon.

Two large trucks with suction equipment have arrived at the home to drain water from the cistern.



Lisa Irwin's parents, Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley, reported their daughter missing after her father returned home from work a week ago Tuesday. Her parents said someone must have crept into their home while the child's mother and brothers slept and snatched the girl.