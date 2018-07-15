Firefighter Suffers Back Injury Battling Blaze

BONNE TERRE (AP) - An eastern Missouri firefighter is hospitalized after falling onto his back while battling a blaze.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo., reports that the fire broke out Tuesday in Bonne Terre in a one-story building that was formerly a business but had been converted into a home. It was vacant at the time of the fire.

Twelve departments responded to the fire, including Park Hills. Authorities say the Park Hills firefighter fell from a ladder onto his back, landing on concrete. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital with fractured bones in his back. He is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

The building was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.