Firefighter Suffers Back Injury Battling Blaze

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 19 2014 Feb 19, 2014 Wednesday, February 19, 2014 10:38:00 AM CST February 19, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

BONNE TERRE (AP) - An eastern Missouri firefighter is hospitalized after falling onto his back while battling a blaze.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo., reports that the fire broke out Tuesday in Bonne Terre in a one-story building that was formerly a business but had been converted into a home. It was vacant at the time of the fire.

Twelve departments responded to the fire, including Park Hills. Authorities say the Park Hills firefighter fell from a ladder onto his back, landing on concrete. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital with fractured bones in his back. He is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

The building was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

More News

Grid
List

Water levels increased in Missouri River
Water levels increased in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River will likely remain above normal... More >>
4 minutes ago Sunday, July 15 2018 Jul 15, 2018 Sunday, July 15, 2018 10:27:27 AM CDT July 15, 2018 in News

McCaskill and Hawley promote campaigns in Columbia
McCaskill and Hawley promote campaigns in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley both met with supporters and volunteers Saturday at each of their... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 10:43:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in August.... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in Sports

Surrounding areas grow as Columbia homes sit on the market
Surrounding areas grow as Columbia homes sit on the market
COLUMBIA - House hunters are looking beyond Columbia due to a lack of middle-income housing in the city. Realtor... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
Microsoft wants regulation of facial recognition technology to limit 'abuse'
(CNN Money) -- Microsoft has helped innovate facial recognition software. Now it's urging the US government to enact regulation to... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
UPDATE: Missouri Department of Health investigating cases of cyclosporiasis
COLUMBIA — Seven cases of cyclosporiasis in Missouri may be linked to eating McDonald's salads, the Missouri Department of Health... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

US official: No signs Russia targeting elections like 2016
US official: No signs Russia targeting elections like 2016
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The U.S. homeland security secretary said on Saturday there are no signs that Russia is targeting this... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Protester paraglides over Trump, gets away
Protester paraglides over Trump, gets away
(CNN) -- A paragliding protester hovered within surprising proximity of President Donald Trump on Friday night as the president admired... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 1:38:05 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
UPDATE: Multiple counties search for 74-year-old man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - As of 10:10 p.m. on July 14, Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 12:38:00 PM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Missouri nurses to get summer off through new pilot program
Missouri nurses to get summer off through new pilot program
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri nurses will soon be able to take advantage of a pilot program that allows... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 11:00:00 AM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

America has just one Blockbuster left
America has just one Blockbuster left
(CNN) -- If movie-streaming seems like Goliath, Blockbuster video store owners are an industry's Davids still fighting to keep the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 Saturday, July 14, 2018 8:29:00 AM CDT July 14, 2018 in News

Officials warn community of elder abuse
Officials warn community of elder abuse
COLUMBIA - Elder law attorneys and the Department of Health and Senior Services are warning the community to keep a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Pentagon says China spying on military exercises
Pentagon says China spying on military exercises
(CNN) -- A Chinese spy ship is currently spying on a major US-led military exercise off the coast of Hawaii,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
Theft investigation leads to 3 arrests and recovered stolen items
CALLAWAY COUNTY - An investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV’s, farm equipment and other items in Callaway County lead... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
Firefighters respond to "significant fall" at Columbia park
COLUMBIA - A man fell about 15 feet from a concrete wall into the creek at Flat Branch Park Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
Gov. Parson signs bill that raises marriage age in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed six bills Friday, including a bill that raised the minimum age of marriage... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 4:36:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News

Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
Sex offender arrested after not reporting where he worked
MILLER COUNTY - A registered sex offender was arrested for not reporting where he worked to the Miller County Sheriff's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in Continuous News

12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
12 Russians indicted in Mueller investigation
(CNN) -- The Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 Friday, July 13, 2018 3:32:23 PM CDT July 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 85°
12pm 87°
1pm 89°
2pm 89°