Firefighters across Missouri compete for cancer

COLUMBIA - Ten firefighting teams from across Missouri spent the day competing in a rib cook-off for the title of "Best Ribs in Missouri."

This family-friendly charity event included food, games and a concert.

It was also a time to spread awareness about cancer in the firefighting community.

One of the charities the event supported was the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, or FCSN, which has been pushing for legislation that supports firefighters with cancer.

This bill does not provide coverage for all groups of firefighters, like volunteers. It also does not cover every type of cancer.

Jeff Strawn, the Firefighter Cancer Support Network director, said almost weekly he gets a call with a new cancer diagnosis from a firefighter.

"This isn't some make-believe thing. There are firefighters everyday across this country that get a cancer diagnosis, so it really is an issue," Strawn said.

Along with the FCSN, the proceeds from the barbecue also benefit the Missouri Firefighter Museum project.