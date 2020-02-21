Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, study reveals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide, than in the line of duty, according to a new study from the Ruderman Foundation

The life of a firefighter is never the same.

"You can be sitting in the station doing your normal daily duties and in two minutes you can be deep in a house that's on fire," said Scott Guccione

Scott Guccione is a firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department. He has been helping his community for nearly 15 years.

"I love to come to work," said Guccione.

Guccione says the stress of the job can take a toll on a person, he says every bad call they go to can stay with that person forever. Guccione says there have been close calls with firefighters attempting suicide, including one they have lost.

This is a brotherhood when one of us is hurting, we all hurt, said Guccione

"For first responders, they are repeatedly exposed to the trauma and stress like you said the people on the worst days of their lives," said Rachel Hudson.