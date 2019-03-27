Firefighters battle blaze at St. Louis museum housing historic documents

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis museum holding rare documents caught fire Tuesday evening, according to KSDK.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the scene of the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum around 7 p.m.

The museum houses historic documents of all types, including documents from the St. Louis Media History Foundation.

The foundation's executive director said they were able to get most of the important documents out of the building, KSDK reports.

The building used to be the St. Louis Third Christian Scientist Church. It was finished in 1911.

The building is expected to be a total loss. Most of the damage was to the roof and back.

The most recent update of the museum's Facebook page showed exhibits with historic documents from Russia, professional baseball and media back in 2018.