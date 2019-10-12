Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 10 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the side of the house.
"There was fire contained to [what] appears to be one room inside the home," Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Frazier said. "We had that knocked out in about five minutes."
The Columbia Fire Department says the extent of the damage is unknown, but most of the damage is from smoke.
The home was empty when the fire occurred.
The Columbia Fire Department has opened an investigation on the fire to determine what started it and will release more information when it is available.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars after a search warrant turned up illegal drugs and and a firearm.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 7 Game of the Week features an interesting game between a traveling Rockhurst (3-3)... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge. Elledge was... More >>
in
NEW FLORENCE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol awarded Randy Nordman and his widow Julie Nordman with the department's highest... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and the California Police Department made contact with people in two vehicles that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Chancellor, Alexander Cartwright, gave the 2019 State of the University Address on Friday, speaking about... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten men who have only known recent life in prison are now a step closer to success... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men in connection with a shots fired case on Dove Drive early Thursday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democratic Missouri gubernatorial challenger Nicole Galloway has outraised incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson in recent... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt. Firefighters arrived... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a change for the 108-year-old annual event. A new tradition, called the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County prosecutor charged two Auxvasse residents with felonies Thursday. John Metheny, 32, and Ciera Conatser,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Cole County prosecutor charged two men Thursday in connection to a shooting the day before. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A career fair where the employers go table to table meeting applicants isn't the most common practice,... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.... More >>
in