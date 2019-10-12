Firefighters battle fire at home in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - A house fire broke out Friday morning on Mohawk Court, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 10 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the side of the house.

"There was fire contained to [what] appears to be one room inside the home," Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Frazier said. "We had that knocked out in about five minutes."

The Columbia Fire Department says the extent of the damage is unknown, but most of the damage is from smoke.

The home was empty when the fire occurred.

The Columbia Fire Department has opened an investigation on the fire to determine what started it and will release more information when it is available.