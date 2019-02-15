Firefighters Celebrate Holiday Between Calls

These firefighters cook when they can, making their meal more interesting.

"You leave the pot on the stove and, [if] there is smoke in your house, can't do that, got to shut it down," Weaver said.

Unlike most of us, firefighters can't ignore any calls during Thanksgiving dinner. They just put food and football on the back burner while they respond to a medical emergency. Later, firefighters will celebrate with their families who stop at the station.