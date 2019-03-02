Firefighters extinguish south Columbia house fire

Courtesy: Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA — A house fire broke out Friday on El Cortez Drive in south Columbia.

Firefighters and police arrived at the scene at around 1:30 p.m.

Assistant Fire Marshal Shawn McGruder said it was a normal investigation and wrapped up a couple hours after the firefighters arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time, he said.

No one was injured.