Firefighters finish cleaning gutters for man who fell off ladder

16 hours 19 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:08:28 AM CDT June 25, 2019 in News
By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo Courtesy: Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA - Firefighters finished cleaning out the gutters of a elderly man's house after receiving a call that the man fell off a ladder trying to clean them out himself on Sunday.

After the man was given medical care, Lieutenant Shawn McCollom, Engineer Aaron Tolson and Firefighter Elizabeth Leiva stayed to finish the job and put the man's tools away.

CFD did not say how badly the man was injured.

On Monday, firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District returned to a man's house to mow his lawn after he was given medical attention for having chest pain while he was mowing.

