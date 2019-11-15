Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Fire Department said a resident alerted firefighters to two people were stuck in a car on its side near the fire station.
It all happened 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
JCFD said in a Facebook post, the car was right in the station's front yard.
One passenger got out with help from the firefighters, and crews helped get the other passenger out. According to the post, both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
