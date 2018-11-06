Firefighters Injured in Randolph County Response

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Randolph County Fire District reports two firefighters were injured responding to a fire in the 2100 block of County Road 1460 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The fire district's public information officer said 34 firefighters from five different departments had the fire under control in about an hour and a half.

The fire district said the fire was primarily contained to a machine building shed on the property with a residence nearby.

The fire spread to a second machine building shed on the property and both were a total loss. The fire district said one of the injured firefighters was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center for heat exhaustion. The other was transported to University Hospital in Columbia due to chemical exposure related to hydraulic oil in the machinery. The fire district said both have been treated and released.

The state fire marshall determined the cause of the fire was electric. The Northeast R-4, Eastern Randolph, Southeastern Randolph and Higbee fire departments all responded. This fire also occurred while firefighters from Cairo and Huntsville were working to put out another fire in Thomas Hill Sunday afternoon.