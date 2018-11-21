Firefighters Now Allowed to Wear Pink this Month

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Firefighters with a suburban St. Louis district can wear pink T-shirts to show support for breast cancer victims after all - as long as the shirts don't include a union logo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Monarch Fire Protection District board in Chesterfield on Tuesday reversed its ban on "Pink Heals" T-shirts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. However, the board says the shirts must be redesigned without a union logo and must clearly identify the employees.

Several people attended the board meeting, many of them angry over the pink shirt ban. Board member Robin Harris says firefighters should have obtained approval from the board before the shirts were designed.

Some firefighters say the whole dispute was really about the board's anti-union politics.