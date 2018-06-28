Firefighters Pull Trapped Woman From Car

COLUMBIA - It took 12 whole minutes and required special equipment, but emergency personnel eventually pulled a trapped woman from her car after a crash on Paris Road Monday afternoon.



The 42-year-old woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries after her blue 2009 Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Dodge Dakota driven by a 23-year-old man.



According to the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters needed hydraulic equipment from the Heavy Rescue Unit to rescue the woman.



The man refused medical treatment at the site, although he did later visit the hospital.



Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.