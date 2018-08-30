Firefighters raise money for training facility

JEFFERSON CITY - The fifth annual Hotter N Hell 5k heated up in Jefferson City Saturday morning.

The 5k started in 2012 as part of the "centennial 100 year birthday" for the fire department, and has seen success ever since.

The 5k is a family friendly event and educates children on fire prevention safety.

Race Director, Joel Swader said, "We try to reach out to the children as often as we can with all of these opportunities."

The firefighters will make it a fun filled day with bounce houses, hoses and various activities.

Swader said money raised goes to the fire department's training center and purchase necessary updated equipment.

Children receive firefighter hats and stickers.