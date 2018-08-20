Firefighters Recover Man's Body

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BYRNES MILL (AP) - High Ridge firefighters recover the body of a south St. Louis County man from the Big River in Jefferson County today. The victim is 44-year-old Perry Pettus. The Missouri State Water Patrol says the man had been in and out of the water with friends, when he disappeared yesterday afternoon. Spokesman Lou Amighetti says the death has NOT been ruled a drowning. An autopsy will be performed. Rescue teams searched yesterday and today before locating the body around 9:45 a.m. Amighetti says a type of dam that resembles a small waterfall operates in the area. He says there's no word if that contributed to the death, but swimmers need to exercise caution around those types of circulating waters. The Big River is a tributary of the Meramec River.