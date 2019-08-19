Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe

COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand from Jefferson City firefighters after it found itself in a sticky situation Sunday.

A blue tick heeler, named Scooby, got stuck in a 12 inch drainage pipe Sunday morning. Firefighters assisted Jefferson City Animal Control rescuing the dog.

The fire department said in a Facebook post it appreciated the support from members of the Living Hope Church and the Jefferson City Sewer Department.