Firefighters rescue hunter from Missouri River floodwaters

COLE COUNTY — Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped by floodwaters from the Missouri River on Friday morning, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department.

At 11:22 a.m. Friday, the Regional West Fire Protection District and JCFD responded to a report of floodwaters trapping a hunter.

It happened at the Marion Bottoms Conservation Area along the Missouri River.

Jerry Blomberg, division chief in training of JCFD, said after going into the conservation area, the hunter returned to his vehicle only to discover water from the river had risen.

The man could not cross the water, which cut hit off from his vehicle, Blomberg said.

He said firefighters used a watercraft to cross the water and rescue the hunter. Ten firefighters responded to the water rescue.

Firefighters want to remind people of how dangerous floodwaters can be.

"Use caution around all moving water and never attempt to cross moving floodwaters in your vehicle or on foot," their statement read.

They advise caution with rising water levels and expected heavy rains.