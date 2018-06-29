Firefighters Respond to a Fire in Mark Twain Dining Hall

COLUMBIA - A small fire occurred at the new Mark Twain Residence Hall on Monday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the The MARK on 5th Street, Mark Twain's dining hall, after a motor in the refrigerator door malfunctioned. Everyone was evacuated from the dining hall and the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The residence hall reopened this fall after a $21.7 million renovation project that started in spring 2011.