COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Oriole Lane Tuesday night.

Fire officials say the fire started around 7:45 p.m. 10 fire units and one medic were on the scene minutes later. They say one resident and a dog got out safely and that the fire has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Recommended for you