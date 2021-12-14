...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois, and portions of central, east central, northeast, and
southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 2 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution when traveling on east-west oriented
highways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&