Firefighters Respond to Columbia Trailer Park Fire

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire Protection and the Columbia Fire Department responded to a burning mobile home Saturday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Terry Cassil said two adults and one minor were inside the home at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park when the fire started. He said one person suffered smoke inhalation, but did not go to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the 911 call around 6 p.m.

While the extent of the damage was unknown immediately following the fire, Cassil said it appeared the trailer was a complete loss.

Cassil said a total of eight units from both agencies responded.