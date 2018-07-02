Firefighters Respond to Fire on Rogers Road

COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled a large fire in east Columbia on Wednesday afternoon.

More than two dozen crews were called to Super Recycled Auto Parts on Rogers Road at 12:31 p.m. and worked for about 3 hours to contain the fire. Firefighters had to bring in water because there was no supply nearby.

Fire officials said everyone present at the business was accounted for. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Witnesses called KOMU 8 News to say the smoke can be seen from nearly all parts of Columbia. The black smoke was caused by burning tires.