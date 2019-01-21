Firefighters respond to flames at Fyfer Place home
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department is working to put out a fire on Fyfer Place.
Crews responded to the structure fire around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Boone County Joint Communications advised drivers to avoid Broadway and Williams because of the structure fire.
