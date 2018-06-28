Firefighters Respond To House Fire

Thursday, October 11 2007
Source: City Of Columbia

Arriving fire units reported smoke from the front door of side B and smoke from the roof vents of the duplex. Firefighters made a quick interior attack and were able to extinguish the fire in the kitchen area of the home in less than five minutes. Firefighters found the fire had spread to the attic area and removed some ceiling in the kitchen and extinguished that fire minutes later. The fire was under control in less than 15 minutes.

The resident of 2606 B Quail Drive, Sherma Hawkins, 50, was not home at the time of the fire. Hawkins returned home around 6:10 PM from taking her son to work in southeast Columbia.

The occupant of 2606 A Quail Drive was home during the fire, was evacuated, and was not injured.

The fire was discovered by Michael L Linzie-Hayes, an 11-year-old neighbor, of 2606 A Quail Drive. Michael was on the rear porch of 2604 Quail Drive when he heard the sound of a smoke alarm.

Michael said at first he did not see any fire or smoke and was unsure where the alarm was coming from. Seconds later, Michael told fire investigators he looked up again and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of the duplex where he lived and where his mother was at. Michael alerted an adult at 2404 Quail Drive who called 9-1-1. Michael then ran to the front of the duplex at 2606 A Quail Drive and shouted through the front door to his mother that the house was on fire. Michael's mother escaped unharmed.

Michael told fire investigators he knew someone should call 9-1-1 and that he should not enter a house that was on fire, so he shouted to warn his mother from the outside.

Fire investigators credit Michael's quick actions with providing early notification to the fire department lessening the property damage and possibly saving his mother from smoke inhalation or injury.

Fire investigators determined the fire began in the kitchen area of the home at 2606 B Quail Drive and determined the cause of the fire was unintentional. The resident left the home thinking she had turned off the stove burner upon which she had previously been cooking supper.

Fire damage to the home and contents is estimated at $25,000. It is unknown if the renters have renters insurance; the landlord is insured for the damage to the home. The home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

The residents of 2606 A Quail Drive were able to return to the house but the residents of 2606 B will not be able to stay in the house. The Boone County Chapter of the American Red Cross is providing temporary housing for the residents of 2606 B.

