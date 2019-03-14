Firefighters respond to Jefferson City dormitory fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters responded to smoke in a Jefferson City dormitory Wednesday night. According to a media release, the dormitory was evacuated.
First responders said a sprinkler-controlled stovetop fire caused smoke on the second floor of a dormitory on Locust Street in the 800 block. Fire damaged only one room.
First responder groups included the Jefferson City Fire Department, Lincoln University Police Department and Cole County EMS.
There were no injuries.
