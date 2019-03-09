Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US 24.
According to the Moberly Police Department, the fire appeared to start because of a detective neon light in the display.
Crews arrived on scene and located a fire on the overhead awning of the pumps. The fire was quickly extinguished and crews have cleared the scene.
