Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire

Courtesy of Moberly Police Department Facebook page

MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US 24.

According to the Moberly Police Department, the fire appeared to start because of a detective neon light in the display.

Crews arrived on scene and located a fire on the overhead awning of the pumps. The fire was quickly extinguished and crews have cleared the scene.