Firefighters respond to possible electrical fire at Columbia school

1 day 3 hours 25 minutes ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:51:00 AM CST February 07, 2019 in Top Stories
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to calls about a possible electrical fire at Derby Ridge Elementary School on Wednesday.

All 20 people inside were able to exit the building safely once firefighters arrived and ventilated the building.

"To me it smelled electrical, whether it was or not I'm not sure," Columbia Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Orth said. "Just from my past experience it smelled electrical to me"

Orth said he hopes the odor is stronger if it returns so firefighters can detect it easier.

CFD says the building is safe for people to enter, though it will be close Thursday due to weather along with the rest of the Columbia school district.

