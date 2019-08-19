Firefighters respond to residential fire in Fulton

COLUMBIA — Fulton firefighters responded to a residential kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon on Cote Sans Dessein Road.

Three engines and 13 personnel were on the scene, according to a news release.

Firefighters said when they arrived, smoke was showing in the single-story home. Officials from the Fulton Fire Department said crews were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes with an aggressive fire attack.

Firefighters said no one was injured and the owners of the residence weren't home at the time of the fire.

Fulton Fire Department investigators determined the fire was accidental and started near the stove.

Estimated damages are around $45,000, according to the release.