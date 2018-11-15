Firefighters respond to warehouse fire

UPDATE (3:23 p.m) One employee at the Gates Rubber Corporation suffered minor burns from the fire, according to a press release by the Columbia Fire Department.

The city's fire marshal's office is currently investigating the fire, though investigators determined the fire originated near a chemical distiller.

COLUMBIA – Fire fighters arrived at the scene of a warehouse fire Monday morning.

According to the Division Chief, John Metz, the fire department was dispatched after sprinklers went off in the building. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was already contained in the chemical room.

The warehouse is located on Lemone Industrial Boulevard, owned by Gates Rubber Co.

KOMU will continue to update this story as we learn more information.