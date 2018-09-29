Firefighters say worker was fatally electrocuted

By: The Associated Press

BRIDGETON (AP) - St. Louis-area firefighters say a worker has died after being electrocuted at a facility for a battery charger manufacturer.

The Robertson Fire Protection District tells KMOV-TV the man was injured Tuesday at the Ferro Magnetics facility in Bridgeton. The company makes industrial battery chargers.

Firefighters say the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.

It's unclear what caused the accident. Federal authorities are investigating.