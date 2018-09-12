Firemen Travel Across State Lines to Honor Lt. Britt

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of emergency responders traveled from around the state and even came from other states Thursday to honor fallen Firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt.

Firefighters, Emergency medical technicians, and police came together to participate in the procession and show support at the memorial.

Trenton Firefighter Robert Romesburg said, "I wanted to represent my department as not only a member of my department but I wanted to show respects for the individual who lost his life in the line of duty."

About 40 different departments had representatives present at the services. Some came from as far as Illinois to show their support.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Frazier said, "We come together in times like these in large numbers. And that's what Columbia got to see today."