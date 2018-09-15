Fireplace Embers Spark Fire In Columbia Home

COLUMBIA - Fireplace embers set roof on fire in Southwest Columbia at 6:25 Sunday night. Fire fighters responded to a call to 2609 Limerick Lane and found the roof on fire. Crews knocked down the fire quickly, but overhaul of the wood shake shingle roof took some time.

Crews accessed the roof via ground ladders and an Aerial Ladder Truck. The fire had burned through the roof and required removal of the affected shingles as well as overhaul of the attic space for embers.

Assistant Fire Marshal Lisa Todd investigated the fire and said the cause of the fire was embers from the fire place. The owner of the Home Matt Williams was at home with his three children at the time of the fire. He had stepped outside to shake out a rug and noticed more smoke around the house than normal.

He discovered the fire on the roof, and immediately called 911 as he was evacuating the house. Because of the location of the fire smoke detectors did not sound. Everyone evacuated the structure and there were no injuries as a result of the fire. AFM Todd also issued a preliminary damage estimate of $ 10,000.00.