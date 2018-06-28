Fires in Elsberry Under Investigation

ELSBERRY (AP) - Authorities in the eastern Missouri town of Elsberry are investigating a string of suspicious fires. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that arson is suspected at several abandoned homes and a business over the past seven weeks. The most recent was a fire set Aug. 31 at Stu's Countryside Gas Mart. That followed three fires at vacant

buildings, all on the southern part of town. The Lincoln County Arson Task Force is investigating. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and

conviction of those responsible.