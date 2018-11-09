Firework Safety Encouraged

Firefighters say Independence Day is one of their busiest nights since people don't take time to make sure they use fireworks safely.

"It's very dangerous," fireworks vendor Tina Nolan said. "I don't believe people do take fireworks safety seriously, because they are a dangerous product. If they're misused people can get hurt."

Firefighters say firework users should have a hose or bucket of water nearby and always let adults light the fireworks. It is against the law to set off fireworks in Columbia city limits year round. Vendors and firefighters want residents of Columbia to have fun this Wednesday, but be safe.

"With any firework that goes up, it must come down. Most are designed to burn up by the time they reach the ground, but ther's always a possibility they can burn whatever they come in contact with," said Columbia firefighter Gary Warren.

