Firework Stand Takes Extra Precautions Before Friday Night Display

BOONE COUNTY - The hot, dry weather has one fireworks seller taking extra precautious before a special dispaly Friday night.

The Boone County Fire Department was at the Spirit of 76 firework tent Friday afternoon hosing down the field where fireworks will be shot off at night. The fire department will be back again to hose off a second time as well as monitor the entire show to ensure that everything remains under control.

At 9 p.m. Friday night, the dealer will be demonstrating around 25 different fireworks, as well as putting on a display timed to music. The show is free and anyone is welcome to stop by and enjoy.

Employees at the dealer encourage customers to follow their lead and wet down areas where they plan to shoot off fireworks and always keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Drought and record-high temperatures have state fire officials warning about the risk of fireworks and other outside burning.