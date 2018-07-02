Fireworks shop robbed at gunpoint, employee's car shot

KINGDOM CITY- An armed robbery occurred Tuesday around 5 p.m. at Redneck Fireworks shop off of exit 144 on Interstate 70.

Only one worker was in the store at the time of the robbery. After robbing the store, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the gunman went outside and shot the tire of one of the workers.

The robber drove off in a model 2009-2014 Ford F150. Authorities said he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds and is wearing a white plaid shirt.

No one was injured during the robbery.

