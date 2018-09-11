Fireworks tossed toward crowd during protest at UCM

WARRENSBURG (AP) — Fireworks were tossed into a crowd of mostly black University of Central Missouri students protesting President-elect Donald Trump and the racial climate on the Warrensburg campus.

The Daily Journal Star reported about 150 protesters were gathered Thursday night on the school's commons when about a dozen all-white students for Trump gathered at the fringe of the crowd.

The protesters included one student, who said she was spit upon and subjected to a racial slur Wednesday. While protesters voiced their concerns about the election, someone threw a firecracker into the edge of the crowd. Later, another louder explosion followed.

University police searched but were unable to find the perpetrator. The Missouri protest was one of several around the country, spanning from New York to California.