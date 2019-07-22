First Annual Technology Expo Kicks Off; South Butt Creator Speaks

Scientists and business investors from across Missouri gathered at the University of Missouri Thursday for the first annual Missouri Technology Expo. The purpose of the expo was to present an environment in which scientists and investors could collaborate on ways to improve their businesses with technological advancements.



More than 250 people attended Thursday's event. While 100 separate organizations were represented.



Director of the MU Office of Technology Management and Industry Relations, Chris Fender, helped organize the event. He said although it took over a year to plan, it was well worth it.



"Financing creates jobs," Fender said. "It helps create economic development. It's a reinvestment back into the community where these innovations are developed."



A number of young adults also partook in the event.



One organization composed of graduate students was CLIMB. That organization is working with the intent to spread entrepreneurial opportunities to people across who do not have them.



"We're wanting to do that to empower students, faculty and even community members just to think about the possibilities of pursuing their dreams, their ideas, and entrepreneurship," said CLIMB member Luis Jimenez.



Another student who was invited to speak at the expo was Jimmy Winkelmann, creator of the clothing line, the South Butt.



You can see our entire interview here: