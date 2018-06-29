First Battle High School student signs letter of intent

COLUMBIA - Battle High School Athletics hit another milestone Monday. Softball player Samantha Myers signed a letter of intent to play at Columbia College. She is the first Battle athlete to sign a letter of intent to play college sports.

"It's really good that they're able to watch me because I had considered going out of state," Myers said. "They like coming to my games, so it's really cool for them to see me play at another level."

Battle coach Joe Henderson said she is the first of six Battle players that will sign to play softball at the collegiate level this year.